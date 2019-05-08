2019 Outlook: Royce Freeman

The Broncos had a standout rookie running back in 2018, but it wasn't Royce Freeman. That honor went to Phillip Lindsay, who was undrafted but still made the Pro Bowl. Freeman, who was expected to be the star in Denver's backfield, played in more of a supporting role, and he only scored in double digits in PPR points three times. Lindsay is coming off a significant wrist injury from last year, so keep an eye on his health heading into the season, but Freeman is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick in most leagues. He was a disappointment as a rookie, but Freeman can still be a factor this season, even in a complementary role to Lindsay. And if Lindsay suffers a setback with his wrist or gets hurt again, Freeman could become a weekly starter in all formats.