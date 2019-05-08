2019 Outlook: Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season, but will he be a top-five quarterback or closer to a top-10 option? His production in three of the past four seasons makes him closer to the elite end of the spectrum. Aside from 2016 when he played through a lower leg injury, Wilson has passed for at least 3,400 yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions or less, as well as at least 376 rushing yards, three times since 2015. Last year, Wilson was the No. 8 Fantasy quarterback. But the reason for concern with Wilson is he passed for just 427 attempts, which was No. 20 in the NFL in 2018. And he's not expected to have his volume increase dramatically this season, especially if Doug Baldwin decides to retire. The addition of rookies D.K. Metcalf and Gary Jennings will help, but it shouldn't be the deciding factor when drafting Wilson. As such, Wilson should be drafted with a mid-round pick in all formats. Wilson should have the chance for another outstanding campaign, but just be cautious because there could be limitations on his ceiling.