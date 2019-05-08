2019 Outlook: Ryan Fitzpatrick

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, MIA

Fifteen-year NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will compete for the starting job with Josh Rosen in Miami this summer. Laugh if you wish, but this is the same guy who kicked off 2018 with three consecutive 400-yard, three-plus-score games with the Bucs. Until we know who the Dolphins' starter is, though, Fitzpatrick can't be trusted. If anything, he's a late-round pick in two-QB leagues.

Our Latest Stories