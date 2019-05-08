2019 Outlook: Ryan Succop
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Succop, K, TEN
Ryan Succop figures to be available to your Fantasy team once the season gets going. He started last year on fire, averaging 10.2 Fantasy points per game. Then the Titans started to incur some injuries and finally saw Derrick Henry play like the Incredible Hulk, eliminating lots of scoring opportunities for Succop. A season after attempting 42 field goals, he only tried 30, which has a lot to do with his fall from the top ranks of Fantasy kickers. As such, don't expect him to get a ton of three-pointers, making him passable on Draft Day.
