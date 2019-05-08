2019 Outlook: Ryan Tannehill

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN

Ryan Tannehill was traded to Tennessee this offseason, and he will be the No. 2 quarterback for the Titans behind Marcus Mariota. He's a good insurance policy for Mariota, who has never played a full season in his four-year career and struggled with nerve and elbow injuries in 2018. Tannehill also hasn't played 16 games since 2015, but he should be serviceable for the Titans if needed. As for Fantasy, ignore Tannehill in all leagues on Draft Day. He will only be worth a waiver-wire addition if Mariota misses time due to injury.

