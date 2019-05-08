2019 Outlook: Ryquell Armstead
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC
Ryquell Armstead could emerge as the primary backup to Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville, a good job given Fournette's past. Armstead is a bully of a runner, powering downhill through defenders with good speed. He can also block fairly well, but he's not elusive and doesn't offer a whole lot as a pass-catcher, limiting his value. If he can improve in those areas, he'll have an opportunity sooner or later to be worthy of a Fantasy roster space. You may see Armstead get taken late in seasonal leagues but that's not a good idea until we're sure of his spot on the depth chart. Until then, draft him late in long-term formats and with a third-rounder in rookie-only drafts.
