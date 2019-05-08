2019 Outlook: Saints

The Saints cruised to a top-12 Fantasy finish in 2018 thanks to a red-hot second half. Now Fantasy managers are hoping the DST can keep the momentum going. Not only does New Orleans have its impressive D-line coming back this fall, but it added Patriots lineman Malcolm Brown to help improve its run defense. The team will also welcome back slot corner Patrick Robinson from an ankle injury that cost him all of last year. It makes for a deep and talented group that will, unfortunately, have its hands full. On top of their divisional matchups against the Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers, the Saints will play the Cowboys and Bears on top of showdowns against the NFC West and AFC South. It's going to be a challenging year for the Saints DST, making it a good enough unit to start with assuming the early-season schedule isn't bad. It just is not an elite DST, which is why you'll see the Saints get nabbed with a pick in the last two rounds.