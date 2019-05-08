2019 Outlook: Scott Miller

2019 fantasy player outlook for Scott Miller, WR, TB

Bowling Green's Scott Miller will compete for playing time in training camp this summer with the Buccaneers. The 5-foot-11 slot receiver was incredibly effective over the last three seasons, averaging 69 catches and 946 yards per season with 23 scores. He also has some kick-return experience. He's thin, so adding some bulk is important, but if the third receiver job with the Bucs is wide open, Miller could be considered a dark horse to land it. Ultimately no one's going to draft him outside of the final rounds of any long-term formats, but he could be fun to watch.

