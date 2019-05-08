2019 Outlook: Sean Mannion

2019 fantasy player outlook for Sean Mannion, QB, MIN

Sean Mannion signed with Minnesota this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Vikings behind Kirk Cousins. Mannion spent 2018 as the No. 2 quarterback for the Rams, but he would only have Fantasy relevance if Cousins got hurt. Even then, Mannion would only be worth adding off waivers in the deepest of leagues.

