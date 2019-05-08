2019 Outlook: Seth Roberts

2019 fantasy player outlook for Seth Roberts, WR, BAL

Seth Roberts will play in Baltimore this season after signing a one-year deal with the Ravens. He will likely be the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart at best behind Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead, and Chris Moore could also be ahead of Roberts. Roberts doesn't have much upside since he's never had 50 catches, 500 yards or six touchdowns in any of his first four NFL seasons in Oakland, and Lamar Jackson is limited as a passer based on his rookie campaign in 2018. We don't recommend drafting Robers in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories