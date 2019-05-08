2019 Outlook: Sony Michel

The Case For: It took a little while for Michel to get going, but once he did he was nearly unstoppable. In his final 14 games (including the playoffs), Michel ran for 1,183 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. For most of that time he was the feature back in New England, averaging 18 carries per game. The Patriots went run-heavy in the playoffs, and it paid off with another Super Bowl ring. Considering the loss of Rob Gronkowski and their lack of movement on adding another quality receiver, that sure seems like the plan again. As long as Michel can stay healthy, he could be a first-round pick by the time 2020 rolls around. ... The Case Against: First off, it's still Bill Belichick. And if you'd forgotten that he reminded you by selecting Damien Harris in the draft. Belichick has a maddening way of using running backs. Remember that four-week stretch when Michel ran for 282 yards and scored one touchdown while James Develin scored four times? Also, in PPR, Michel's value has to take a big hit. In more than half of the games he played last season, he didn't catch a single pass. His season-high was two receptions in a game, and he only did that once. Joe Mixon was the only top-10 running back in 2018 who caught fewer than 50 passes, and he caught 43 in 14 games. Finally, Michel had injury concerns coming into the NFL and missed three games due to a knee injury at the end of the year. With James White, Rex Burkhead and Harris all in the stable it's hard to count on Michel as a feature back.