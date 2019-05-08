2019 Outlook: Spencer Ware

2019 fantasy player outlook for Spencer Ware, RB, KC

Spencer Ware signed with the Colts as a free agent in Apri and will compete for a reserve role behind Marlon Mack. Ware will most likely challenge Jordan Wilkins for the backup job behind Mack, but Nyheim Hines is technically No. 2 on the depth chart with his role in the passing game. Ware, who spent 2018 as a reserve with the Chiefs, likely will need an injury to Mack to become Fantasy relevant. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Ware is not worth drafting in most leagues.

