2019 Outlook: Steelers

2019 fantasy player outlook for Steelers, DST, PIT

The offseason headlines in the Steel City centered on the offense, but it's the defense that stayed steady. There weren't any big losses, only big additions in the form of cornerback Steven Nelson and linebacker Mark Barron. Those veterans should help fortify a squad that tied for the NFL lead with 52 sacks and held opponents to 327.2 yards per game (sixth-best). But that same defense failed to finish as a top-12 Fantasy option thanks to only eight interceptions and three defensive scores (it finished 13th). Pittsburgh's 2019 opponents include the Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Chargers, and of course, the Ravens, Browns and Bengals. It's a tough, tough schedule that might push the Steelers DST out of the top-12 for the second year in a row. Let someone else splurge on the Steelers DST on Draft Day.

