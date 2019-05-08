2019 Outlook: Stefon Diggs
2019 fantasy player outlook for Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
The Case For: While he hasn't been as good as Thielen, there's an argument that Diggs is actually the most talented receiver in Minnesota. He's caught at least 67 percent of his targets each of the past three years and he's scored 13 touchdowns in his past 20 games. He's coming off a career-high in catches and yards as well. Diggs is an excellent choice in the third round if you start your draft with two running backs. ... The Case Against: I could just repeat the case against Thielen. Diggs will suffer from a low-volume pass attack in 2019 as well. The other problem for Diggs is that he hasn't been as efficient with his targets as Thielen. His catch rate and yards per catch were both worse in 2018, and he's more likely to draw the opposing team's best corner. Both of these receivers will be good in 2019 but it's hard to see either being great, or even as good as they were last year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...