2019 Outlook: Stefon Diggs

The Case For: While he hasn't been as good as Thielen, there's an argument that Diggs is actually the most talented receiver in Minnesota. He's caught at least 67 percent of his targets each of the past three years and he's scored 13 touchdowns in his past 20 games. He's coming off a career-high in catches and yards as well. Diggs is an excellent choice in the third round if you start your draft with two running backs. ... The Case Against: I could just repeat the case against Thielen. Diggs will suffer from a low-volume pass attack in 2019 as well. The other problem for Diggs is that he hasn't been as efficient with his targets as Thielen. His catch rate and yards per catch were both worse in 2018, and he's more likely to draw the opposing team's best corner. Both of these receivers will be good in 2019 but it's hard to see either being great, or even as good as they were last year.