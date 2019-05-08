2019 Outlook: Stephen Anderson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Anderson, TE, NE

Stephen Anderson will compete for a role with the Patriots this season, and he could see extended work with Rob Gronkowski (retired) and Dwayne Allen (Miami) gone. The new tight end group for New England will feature Matt LaCosse, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Anderson competing for targets, and Anderson could be a surprise Fantasy option if given an increased role in training camp. Keep an eye on his performance in the preseason, and Anderson could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

