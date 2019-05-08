2019 Outlook: Stephen Gostkowski

2019 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE

Stephen Gostkowski is back with the Patriots this season, and he should be considered among the best Fantasy kickers once again. In 2018, he made 27-of-32 field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, as well as 49-of-50 PATs. He was the No. 4 Fantasy kicker last season and should be in that range once again. He should be drafted with a late-round pick in all leagues this season.

