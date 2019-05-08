2019 Outlook: Stephen Hauschka

2019 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Hauschka, K, BUF

Stephen Hauschka will remain the Bills kicker this season, and he's a No. 2 Fantasy option coming into the year. In 2018, Hauschka made 22-of-28 field goals, including four from 50-plus yards, as well as 25-of-26 PATs. While Buffalo's offense should improve this season, it likely won't be enough to boost Hauschka's Fantasy value. He's only worth using as a bye-week replacement during the year.

