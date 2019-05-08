2019 Outlook: Sterling Shepard
2019 fantasy player outlook for Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
Sterling Shepard could be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants this season now that Odell Beckham (Browns) is gone. Shepard will compete with Golden Tate for the top spot, and it will be interesting to see who leads the Giants in targets this season, especially when you factor in Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. Shepard is worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in all leagues, and he had a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in two of the four games Beckham missed at the end of last year. The biggest issue for Shepard will be role, because he's better suited to play in the slot than outside. But Tate is also better in the slot as well. It would not be a surprise to see Shepard outperform his draft value, but you also don't want to overvalue him now that Beckham is gone. Figure you should draft Shepard after Round 9 in most formats.
