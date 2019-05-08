2019 Outlook: T.J. Hockenson
2019 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
The Lions needed a versatile tight end in the worst way. They got one in T.J. Hockenson. A two-year starter at Iowa, Hockenson mowed down defenses to the tune of 14.8 yards per catch with nine scores in 26 games while splitting tight end targets with teammate Noah Fant. Among the best all-around skill-position players in the class, Hockenson is a mismatch with his big size and smooth, quick feet. He's got a nice set of hands and is a legitimate blocker. Expect him to start from day one for the Lions and eventually show up in some Pro Bowls. Rookie tight ends tend to disappoint in Fantasy, but if he nets 650 yards and six scores, he'll finish in the top 12. With plenty of targets headed his way, Hockenson can help your team as an early-week streamer (he plays the Cardinals in Week 1), making him an enticing pick in seasonal leagues beginning in Round 10. He'll go about then in long-term formats and will be a top-10 pick in rookie-only drafts.
