2019 Outlook: T.J. Logan

2019 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Logan, RB, ARI

T.J. Logan will compete to be the No. 3 running back in Arizona this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. David Johnson is locked in as the workhorse back for the Cardinals, and Chase Edmonds should be No. 2 on the depth chart. Logan could be the third option, but he only had nine total touches in 2018. He would likely need an injury to have any Fantasy relevance, and you should ignore Logan in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories