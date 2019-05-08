2019 Outlook: T.J. Yeldon

2019 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC

T.J. Yeldon will compete for playing time in the Bills' crowded backfield this preseason. The former second-round pick never truly took hold as a feature back with the Jaguars, starting 30 games in four seasons but managing over 100 total yards six times and scoring seven times. He also has just four career games with over 20 carries and seven with over 20 touches. It's assumed his opportunities to be a big-timer will continue to be too few and far between, but he can earn a passing-downs role to help him salvage a bit of value in PPR. He might get taken late in deep reception-focused formats.

