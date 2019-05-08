2019 Outlook: Tarik Cohen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
The Case For: Cohen took his game to a new level in 2018, increasing his catch rate, yards per carry and yards per reception. He even got into the end zone on a more regular basis. Then the Bears jettisoned Jordan Howard to Philadelphia. This looks a lot like they settled on Cohen as the more productive back and want to see him on the field more often. A feature role isn't likely, but he was the No. 11 back in 2018 with just 170 touches. Any type of increase could vault him into the top-10. Cohen also gets a boost in leagues that count return yards and return touchdowns. He led the NFL in punt return yardage in 2018. ... The Case Against: He's 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. That doesn't stop him from dominating in his scatback role, but it probably does prevent him from seeing 250 touches. If it doesn't then Mike Davis and David Montgomery will. Both backs are well-suited for an early-down role and there's already been speculation in Chicago that Cohen could actually see fewer carries, but more targets, in 2019. That should make you leery of Cohen in non-PPR.
