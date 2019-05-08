2019 Outlook: Taylor Gabriel

2019 fantasy player outlook for Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI

Expect Taylor Gabriel to be a role player in the Bears offense again in 2019. Used as both a deep-ball threat and a catch-and-go target, Gabriel set career-highs in receptions (67) and yards (688) but still only found the end zone twice. He also disappointed with a 10.3 average, seemingly negating the upside his speed suggests. Chicago added a bunch of receivers this offseason, all capable of taking opportunities away from Gabriel. His low-upside Fantasy potential makes him a no-go on Draft Day.

