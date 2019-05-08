2019 Outlook: Taysom Hill

2019 fantasy player outlook for Taysom Hill, QB, NO

Taysom Hill is a scourge of Fantasy Football. On several occasions, the Saints would get into the red zone and even have a crucial play and Hill is in there instead of Drew Brees. And twice in 2018, Hill stole touchdowns away from other Saints players. We're thrilled Saints coach Sean Payton loves Fantasy Football, but he's got an odd way of showing it by sparingly using Hill (unless Payton has Hill on his Fantasy team, which would explain a lot). Hill would need to play a lot more to be worth stashing on a bench.

Our Latest Stories