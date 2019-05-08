2019 Outlook: Taywan Taylor

2019 fantasy player outlook for Taywan Taylor, WR, TEN

Taywan Taylor will compete for a roster spot this summer. Through two seasons, Taylor has never caught on as a consistent contributor for the Titans, scoring twice and catching for more than 70 yards in only two games. With his upside dimming, Taylor isn't worth rostering in seasonal leagues and isn't even a lock to ride the bench in long-term formats.

