2019 Outlook: Ted Ginn

Only one of Ted Ginn's 12 seasons has been beneficial for Fantasy managers, so don't come into 2019 expecting Ginn to be a hero. What we can expect is for Ginn to compete for the No. 2 wide receiver role in camp this summer. If he gets it, he should earn the 6.1 targets per game he had when he was healthy last year. That would get him close to 100 targets, which he's never had before, but his catch rate is rarely north of 60 percent because of his propensity for being thrown at downfield. It seems unlikely Ginn will be anything better than a one-week replacement option off waivers, so don't earmark a late-round pick for him.