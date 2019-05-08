2019 Outlook: Teddy Bridgewater

2019 fantasy player outlook for Teddy Bridgewater, QB, NO

After flirting with leaving The Big Easy, Teddy Bridgewater agreed to stay with the Saints and be the primary backup to Drew Brees. The 26-year-old may eventually become the starting quarterback for New Orleans, but it'll take a Brees injury or retirement to happen first. If you're drafting just for 2019, Bridgewater is only a late-round consideration in the deepest of two-QB leagues.

