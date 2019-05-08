2019 Outlook: Terrelle Pryor
2019 fantasy player outlook for Terrelle Pryor, WR, BUF
Terrelle Pryor remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if a team will give him a chance to get his career back on track. The 29-year-old spent 2018 with Buffalo and the Jets, and he previously was a disappointment with Washington in 2017. He looked poised for greatness coming off a 2016 campaign in Cleveland when he had 77 catches for 1,0007 yards and four touchdowns on 140 targets, but that season appears to be the outlier. Keep an eye on where Pryor ends up, but he should not be drafted in most leagues this season.
