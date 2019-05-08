2019 Outlook: Terry McLaurin
2019 fantasy player outlook for Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
Washington selected rookie receiver Terry McLaurin from Ohio State in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for playing time right away. It helps that he has a rapport with fellow rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the Buckeyes. Washington has a suspect receiving corps with Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn as the top options, and McLaurin will compete with fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon for targets. His seasonal value is minimal in most Fantasy leagues, but he's worth selecting with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
