2019 Outlook: Tevin Coleman
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
The Case For: Coleman moved out of Devonte Freeman's shadow in the offseason and reunited with Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco running backs were remarkably productive in 2018 with Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert combining for 2,226 yards. Coleman is more talented than all of them. ... The Case Against: Those four running backs were very productive, but they also combined for 417 touches. Coleman may only get half that many. There's also another name that wasn't mentioned - Jerick McKinnon. He returns this year, and this looks very much like one a three-headed committee with currently undefined roles. Don't draft the most expensive of the three.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...