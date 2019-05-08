2019 Outlook: Tevin Coleman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tevin Coleman, RB, SF

The Case For: Coleman moved out of Devonte Freeman's shadow in the offseason and reunited with Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco running backs were remarkably productive in 2018 with Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert combining for 2,226 yards. Coleman is more talented than all of them. ... The Case Against: Those four running backs were very productive, but they also combined for 417 touches. Coleman may only get half that many. There's also another name that wasn't mentioned - Jerick McKinnon. He returns this year, and this looks very much like one a three-headed committee with currently undefined roles. Don't draft the most expensive of the three.

