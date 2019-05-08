2019 Outlook: Texans

2019 fantasy player outlook for Texans, DST, HOU

The Texans DST remains one of Fantasy's more popular units. That's thanks to a mature pass rush that returns at full strength a year after notching 43 sacks and helping hold opponents to 19.8 points per game (fourth-best) and contribute to a league-best 14 fumble recoveries. But Houston's secondary got a makeover, replacing Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson with Tashaun Gipson and Bradley Roby. Is it enough for H-town to hang with the likes of Chargers, Chiefs, Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Colts? While their schedule won't be easy, their production should still be good enough to warrant a late-round pick on Draft Day.

