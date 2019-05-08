2019 Outlook: Tim Patrick

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tim Patrick, WR, DEN

Tim Patrick is expected to be the No. 4 receiver for the Broncos this season behind Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, but his role could increase if Sanders is slow in his recovery from last year's Achilles' injury. In 2018, Patrick played sparingly until Sanders got hurt ahead of Week 14. But over the final four games of the season, Patrick had two outings with at least 11 PPR points. It could be hard for him to post quality Fantasy stats on a consistent basis as long as Sanders, Sutton and Hamilton are healthy, but Patrick is someone to keep an eye on this year. He's only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues coming into the season.

Our Latest Stories