2019 Outlook: Titans

2019 fantasy player outlook for Titans, DST, TEN

Ever so quietly, Mike Vrabel's defense finished 2018 as a top-12 option and aims to do so again in 2019. Tennessee hacked offenses for 39 sacks and 12 interceptions, which really wasn't all that great, but held them to a third-best 18.9 points per game. The Titans will aim to improve with the addition of pass rushing veteran Cameron Wake (he'll take over for the retired Brian Orakpo), plus safety Kevin Byard figures to crank up more trouble. A challenging schedule awaits them - on top of the Colts and Texans they'll see the NFC South's high-powered offenses along with the Chiefs, Chargers and Browns. Their lack of popularity and tough slate will keep people from chasing them, but if the Titans have a nice schedule to begin the year, they'll be worth grabbing late.

Our Latest Stories