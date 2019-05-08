2019 Outlook: Todd Gurley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
The Case For: You could write thousands of words for or against Gurley and we probably will this offseason. But the case for is pretty simple: When he's been right he's been the most valuable player in Fantasy. Even last year he finished as the No. 1 back in non-PPR scoring despite playing just 14 games. In 2017 he outscored every other player at the position by four points per game in that format. The case for Gurley is you may just be drafting the best player in Fantasy Football after the first overall pick. ... The Case Against: We can't say for certain Gurley has arthritis in his knee. We can't say anything for certain because of how secretive the team and the player have been about his injury, or lack thereof. What we do know is the Rams gave him four carries in the Conference Finals against the Saints, and after two weeks of rest he only touched the ball 11 times in the Super Bowl. Something wasn't right, and we don't know if it's better. There's more than one area of concern here. He could have a chronic problem that completely derails his career; his knee could be weakened, priming him for a more serious injury in 2019; or he could be fine and the Rams could decide to limit him in the first half of the season in hopes of keeping him that way. All three of those possibilities are speculation, which is all we're left with at this stage. The fact that the Rams traded up to draft Darrell Henderson in the third round doesn't make you feel any better about this situation. The one thing we can say for certain is that if you're the type of player who doesn't want to lose his league in the first round, you're probably taking someone other than Todd Gurley.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...