2019 Outlook: Todd Gurley

The Case For: You could write thousands of words for or against Gurley and we probably will this offseason. But the case for is pretty simple: When he's been right he's been the most valuable player in Fantasy. Even last year he finished as the No. 1 back in non-PPR scoring despite playing just 14 games. In 2017 he outscored every other player at the position by four points per game in that format. The case for Gurley is you may just be drafting the best player in Fantasy Football after the first overall pick. ... The Case Against: We can't say for certain Gurley has arthritis in his knee. We can't say anything for certain because of how secretive the team and the player have been about his injury, or lack thereof. What we do know is the Rams gave him four carries in the Conference Finals against the Saints, and after two weeks of rest he only touched the ball 11 times in the Super Bowl. Something wasn't right, and we don't know if it's better. There's more than one area of concern here. He could have a chronic problem that completely derails his career; his knee could be weakened, priming him for a more serious injury in 2019; or he could be fine and the Rams could decide to limit him in the first half of the season in hopes of keeping him that way. All three of those possibilities are speculation, which is all we're left with at this stage. The fact that the Rams traded up to draft Darrell Henderson in the third round doesn't make you feel any better about this situation. The one thing we can say for certain is that if you're the type of player who doesn't want to lose his league in the first round, you're probably taking someone other than Todd Gurley.