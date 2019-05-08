2019 Outlook: Tom Brady
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tom Brady, QB, NE
It will be tough to trust Tom Brady as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season after the weapons he's lost this offseason. Rob Gronkowski retired, Josh Gordon remains suspended and Chris Hogan (Carolina) and Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago) are gone via free agency. Brady will have to rely on Julian Edelman, James White, rookie N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Demaryius Thomas and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, among others. Brady will still have plenty of good moments, but age (42) could be catching up to him. He closed last season with only three games of at least 20 Fantasy points in his final nine outings in the regular season. Brady is still worth drafting in most leagues, but he should only be selected with a late-round pick.
