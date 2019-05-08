2019 Outlook: Tommy Sweeney

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tommy Sweeney, TE, BUF

The Bills selected rookie tight end Tommy Sweeney in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Boston College, and he will look to make the final roster as a reserve and play on special teams. Keep an eye on Sweeney's role in training camp, but he's expected to play behind Tyler Kroft and fellow rookie Dawson Knox at best. Sweeney is not worth drafting in most formats.

