2019 Outlook: Tommylee Lewis
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tommylee Lewis, WR, DET
Until TommyLee Lewis finds meaningful playing time with the Lions' offense this fall, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters. That only changes in leagues where special-teams yardage counts, in which case Lee would be worth selecting with a late choice.
