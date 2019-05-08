2019 Outlook: Tony Pollard

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

The Cowboys selected rookie running back Tony Pollard in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Memphis, and he's expected to compete with Darius Jackson and fellow rookie Mike Weber for the backup running back job in Dallas behind Ezekiel Elliott. Most likely, Jackson will be in that spot, but Pollard could carve out touches in a hybrid role as a running back and receiver. That said, it isn't likely to be many touches, but keep an eye on his role in training camp. He could be worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart behind Elliott.

Our Latest Stories