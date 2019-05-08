2019 Outlook: Trace Mcsorley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Trace Mcsorley, QB, BAL
Trace McSorley will get a shot to make the Ravens roster in training camp this summer, but it might be as a jack-of-all-trades and not as a pure quarterback. He completed under 60 percent of his passes in three years as a starter at Penn State, but proved to be an adept rusher (23 rushing touchdowns in his last 26 games). That two-way ability must be attractive to the Ravens, particularly since their starting quarterback does the exact same thing. Expect McSorely to go undrafted in all leagues except deep two-QB dynasty formats, but it will be mildly amusing to see how the Ravens implement him, if at all.
