2019 Outlook: Travis Benjamin

Travis Benjamin could see a bigger role for the Chargers this season with Tyrell Williams gone as a free agent to the Raiders. Benjamin has seen his production decline in each of the past three seasons since coming to the Chargers as a free agent in 2016. Part of that has been due to a crowded receiving corps, and in 2018, he was behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams, who all had at least 65 targets compared to just 24 for Benjamin. Tyrell Williams had 65 targets for 41 catches, 653 yards and five touchdowns, and maybe a good portion of that production goes to Benjamin. However, with Hunter Henry (ACL) back this year, that could be another roadblock for Benjamin's production. He's not worth drafting in most leagues, but he could be a waiver wire addition during the season if he takes advantage of the potential targets coming his way.