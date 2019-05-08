2019 Outlook: Travis Fulgham
2019 fantasy player outlook for Travis Fulgham, WR, DET
Receiver Travis Fulgham figures to be a long-term project for the Lions. Fulgham didn't play football until his junior year of high school but did well enough to eventually earn a scholarship from Old Dominion. In his last three seasons there, Fulgham collected 122 receptions for 1,955 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 games. He's got nice size on his 6-2, 215-pound body and has great hands to go with a physical style. However, he's not a speedster and projects as more of a possession receiver than a big-play threat. Only Fantasy managers in deeper dynasty/keeper formats should consider a late-round choice on Fulgham, who needs a lot of playing time to be impactful in Fantasy.
