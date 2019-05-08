2019 Outlook: Travis Homer

2019 fantasy player outlook for Travis Homer, RB, SEA

The Seahawks selected rookie running back Travis Homer in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Miami, and he's expected to compete for a reserve role this year. Homer, at best, will be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, and he will compete with C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic and Bo Scarbrough for that job. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Homer is not worth selecting in most seasonal leagues, including rookie-only drafts.

