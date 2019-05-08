2019 Outlook: Travis Kelce

The Case For: He's been a top-two tight end each of the past three seasons, but it's not just that. In his first year with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce outscored all but eight wide receivers and all but five running backs in PPR. So even if you don't believe in the positional scarcity of tight ends (how could you not?), Kelce is a worthwhile second-round pick. In TE-premium leagues, Kelce is a legitimate first round pick. ... The Case Against: You don't have to draft a tight end? Even then I'm not sure I'd avoid him. If I had to manufacture a risk, it would be that Tyreek Hill is suspended for the year and Sammy Watkins can't stay healthy. In that scenario, Kelce likely faces double teams on every play and may fall all the way to the No. 3 tight end.