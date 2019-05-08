2019 Outlook: Trayveon Williams

2019 fantasy player outlook for Trayveon Williams, RB, CIN

One of the draft's most underrated running back prospects found himself in one of the most road-blocked depth charts in the league in Cincinnati. Trayveon Williams was a fun player at Texas A&M, breaking out in his junior year for nearly 2,000 total yards and 19 total touchdowns. He's a fast, explosive running back with very nice hands and better-than-expected physicality for a guy his size (5-8, 206). No one's drafting him with the idea that he'll overtake Joe Mixon one day, but it might not take long for him to settle in as the primary backup for the Bengals ahead of fellow rookie Rodney Anderson and veteran Giovani Bernard. He should be stashed with a late-round choice in long-term formats and rookie-only drafts.

