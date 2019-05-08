2019 Outlook: Trent Sherfield

2019 fantasy player outlook for Trent Sherfield, WR, ARI

Trent Sherfield will be a reserve receiver for the Cardinals this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Sherfield will compete with Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella, Kevin White and Chad Williams for playing time, and we don't expect Sherfield to have a prominent role, especially with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and David Johnson already on the roster. The good news for Sherfield is he scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his final four games in 2018, so maybe he's the one who steps forward of this group. Keep an eye on Sherfield in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

