2019 Outlook: Trent Taylor

2019 fantasy player outlook for Trent Taylor, WR, SF

Trent Taylor will compete for a role as a reserve receiver with San Francisco this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. The 49ers have a crowded receiving corps with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Jordan Matthews, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James, along with George Kittle at tight end. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Taylor is not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories