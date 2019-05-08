2019 Outlook: Trenton Cannon

2019 fantasy player outlook for Trenton Cannon, RB, NYJ

Trenton Cannon will likely be the No. 4 running back for the Jets this season with the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery. Along with Elijah McGuire, all three of those guys are ahead of Cannon, who will likely need multiple injuris to get on the field. Keep an eye on Cannon's role in training camp, but he should not be drafted in most leagues.

