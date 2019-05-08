2019 Outlook: Tre'quan Smith
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tre'quan Smith, WR, NO
Second-year receiver Tre'Quan Smith will compete for more playing time in Saints camp this summer. His versatility to line up out wide and in the slot will almost certainly keep him in the offensive loop, but finding targets in an offense with guys like Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and new tight end Jared Cook won't be easy to get regularly. That'll change if the 6-foot-2 speedster is wise on the playbook and his route running is improved. If the preseason buzz around him builds, expect him to get nabbed with a pick in Round 11 or later. If not, he'll remain as a wait-and-see prospect in long-term formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...