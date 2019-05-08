2019 Outlook: Tre'quan Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tre'quan Smith, WR, NO

Second-year receiver Tre'Quan Smith will compete for more playing time in Saints camp this summer. His versatility to line up out wide and in the slot will almost certainly keep him in the offensive loop, but finding targets in an offense with guys like Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and new tight end Jared Cook won't be easy to get regularly. That'll change if the 6-foot-2 speedster is wise on the playbook and his route running is improved. If the preseason buzz around him builds, expect him to get nabbed with a pick in Round 11 or later. If not, he'll remain as a wait-and-see prospect in long-term formats.

