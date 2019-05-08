2019 Outlook: Trevon Wesco

The Jets selected rookie Trevon Wesco in the fourth round from West Virginia, and he will compete to be the No. 2 tight end this season behind Chris Herndon. His main competition will come from Jordan Leggett, Neal Sterling and Eric Tomlinson, but Wesco could easily win that job with a strong training camp. We don't recommend drafting Wesco is most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in deep rookie-only drafts.

