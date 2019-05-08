2019 Outlook: Trey Burton

Trey Burton had a career-best season in 2018, but it still left Fantasy owners wanting more. Five of his six scores, 65 percent of his receiving yards and 92 of his 140 PPR Fantasy points came in his first eight games. Then his numbers dipped like the Chicagoland temperature in January (one touchdown in eight games) and left Fantasy owners upset. His targets per game were down only slightly, from 5.0 to 4.5 and his playing time never wavered, but his red-zone opportunities shrunk to just six in those last eight games. Despite that ugliness, he's still the Bears' top tight end and has the potential to regain a good role in the offense like he did last September and October. Provided he's physically and mentally ready to contribute (he missed the Bears' playoff game with a groin injury and reportedly had some anxiety issues during the season), consider taking a chance on him with a speculative late-round pick, even if you take a tight end earlier in the draft.